Dr. Sangita Reddy assumes charge as FICCI President

Dr. Sangita Reddy, a Global Healthcare Influencer, Healthcare Technocrat, a keen watcher of Indian and global economy with deep insights on the new-age businesses, and above all a Social Entrepreneur and Humanitarian, will be FICCI President for 2019-20.

Mr. Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC & Chairman, Star & Disney India, has been elevated as Senior Vice President of FICCI, and Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of HUL, has joined FICCI leadership as Vice President. Image Credit: Twitter(@ficci_india)

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, has taken over as FICCI President from Mr. Sandip Somany, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, HSIL Limited, at the apex chamber's 92nd Annual Convention in New Delhi.

Mr. Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC & Chairman, Star & Disney India, has been elevated as Senior Vice President of FICCI, and Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of HUL, has joined FICCI leadership as Vice President.

In her message as the incoming President of FICCI, Dr. Sangita Reddy said, "I look forward to an incredible year for FICCI and also for the country. At our just finished 92nd AGM, we have laid out a roadmap towards a $5 Trillion economy for India. While we discussed and deliberated on various issues, the most important takeaway is that everybody is moving ahead with a sense of commitment on how to make it happen."

"That is what FICCI stands for — to be a definitive voice for the industry to assist in the growth and development of the country — and to do so in a manner that emboldens India and brings stature globally. I personally believe that service to FICCI is a service to the country. We look forward to greater inputs from the government, greater involvement from the industry and partnership with other institutions, including other chambers and also our own, FLO," She added.

"We will work together, we will innovate and we will find new ways. We will focus on science, innovation, and entrepreneurship and bring in a new sense of energy, purpose, and determination towards this tremendous goal of achieving $5 Trillion economies. We will make sure that every Indian is touched by this vision as we create a New India which is inclusive and prosperous," said Dr. Reddy.

Dr. Sangita Reddy has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by Macquarie University Australia, in recognition of her untiring efforts and resolute commitment to bringing transformative changes in healthcare, development of Health IT and championing manifold initiatives both in India and abroad. She is an Honorary Consul of Brazil in Hyderabad, appointed by the Govt. of India.

She was a member of The World Economic Forum digital committee and was also an elected Member of the Steering Committee on Health for the Twelfth Five Year Plan (2012-2017) by the Planning Commission, Government of India. Dr. Sangita Reddy has also been nominated by the Government of India as a Member of the Technology Development Board, Department of Science and Technology. She was an Executive Member of the National Association of Software & Services Cos (NASSCOM) and was on the Board for Development Institute, USA and GAVI.Org.

