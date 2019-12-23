GoAir plane returns to Guwahati airport within minutes of take

A GoAir plane had to return to the Guwahati airport in Assam on Monday within minutes of take-off after a technical snag was detected, officials said. GoAir flight GOW 546 took off from Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 11.17 am for Kolkata, an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Soon the pilot requested a return after a minor technical snag was detected and the plane safely landed back at 11.29 am with 132 passengers and seven crew members on board, the official said. The aircraft has been grounded and a decision over it flying again will be taken by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), he added.

