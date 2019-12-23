Weld fracture in tracks affects services between Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place metro stations

Train services are being run at a restricted speed of 25 kmph on one-side of a section of Blue Line's Karol Bagh-Rajendra Place metro stations due to a weld fracture in the segment of the tracks on Monday morning, leading to delay in services, officials said. "These welds at times get fractured due to change in temperature or weather conditions and generally happen in early morning hours. Today's defect was also noticed in the morning and accordingly it was safely secured as per the established norms and procedures," the DMRC said in a statement.

A precautionary temporary speed restriction of 25 kmph was imposed for trains moving on up line (going towards Dwarka side) section of the Blue Line from Karol Bagh to Rajendra Place metro stations due to the weld fracture, the officials said. The DMRC also tweeted in the morning to alert commuters, advising the people to keep extra time for travel.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida Electronic City. "Slow movement of trains from Rajiv Chowk to Rajendra Place," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted in the morning.

Six hours later, the DMRC said the movement will remain affected throughout the day. "Trains will continue to run with slow speed from Karol Bagh to Rajendra Place as maintenance is needed for track in this section, which will be carried out after service hours."

Later in a statement in the evening, the DMRC said, however, services on the entire Blue Line are running normal since then with no impact as such on the regularity of the services. "There was initial bunching of trains when the temporary speed restriction was being imposed around 8:50 am to regulate all the trains on the line accordingly. To avoid disturbance to regular services in day time, the DMRC maintenance team will take a maintenance block to carry out repairs (good weld) in the night after close of services," it said.

Running trains at a restricted speed is safe and as per the standard practice. All the tracks are properly maintained and inspected by maintenance teams through physical patrolling at night on a daily basis, the DMRC said.

