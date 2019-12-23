Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weld fracture in tracks affects services between Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place metro stations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 19:29 IST
Weld fracture in tracks affects services between Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place metro stations

Train services are being run at a restricted speed of 25 kmph on one-side of a section of Blue Line's Karol Bagh-Rajendra Place metro stations due to a weld fracture in the segment of the tracks on Monday morning, leading to delay in services, officials said. "These welds at times get fractured due to change in temperature or weather conditions and generally happen in early morning hours. Today's defect was also noticed in the morning and accordingly it was safely secured as per the established norms and procedures," the DMRC said in a statement.

A precautionary temporary speed restriction of 25 kmph was imposed for trains moving on up line (going towards Dwarka side) section of the Blue Line from Karol Bagh to Rajendra Place metro stations due to the weld fracture, the officials said. The DMRC also tweeted in the morning to alert commuters, advising the people to keep extra time for travel.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida Electronic City. "Slow movement of trains from Rajiv Chowk to Rajendra Place," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted in the morning.

Six hours later, the DMRC said the movement will remain affected throughout the day. "Trains will continue to run with slow speed from Karol Bagh to Rajendra Place as maintenance is needed for track in this section, which will be carried out after service hours."

Later in a statement in the evening, the DMRC said, however, services on the entire Blue Line are running normal since then with no impact as such on the regularity of the services. "There was initial bunching of trains when the temporary speed restriction was being imposed around 8:50 am to regulate all the trains on the line accordingly. To avoid disturbance to regular services in day time, the DMRC maintenance team will take a maintenance block to carry out repairs (good weld) in the night after close of services," it said.

Running trains at a restricted speed is safe and as per the standard practice. All the tracks are properly maintained and inspected by maintenance teams through physical patrolling at night on a daily basis, the DMRC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China denies forced labour accusations after plea found in Christmas card

China dismissed accusations of forced labor at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports that a message had been found in a Christmas card saying it had been packed by inmates.The Sunday Times said a young girl had found a note...

Lanka's main Tamil party may support Opposition UNF to form govt post-elections

Sri Lankas Tamil National Alliance on Monday said that the party may support the Opposition coalition of the United National Front UNF to form a government if it falls short of the required 113 seats after the Parliamentary elections. We ar...

LeT terrorist, three JeM associates arrested in J&K: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist and three terrorist associates of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM outfit were arrested in two separate operations in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. Acting on ...

Pak's anti-graft body arrests former interior minister

Pakistans former interior minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on Monday for alleged corruption in a sports complex construction project, according to a media report. Iqbal, 60, was arrested from the National Accountabi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019