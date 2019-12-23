Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-From GE to media, Boeing's new CEO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:20 IST
FACTBOX-From GE to media, Boeing's new CEO

Boeing Co appointed Chairman David Calhoun as chief executive to steer the world's largest planemaker through a crisis after two deadly crashes led to the grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner. Calhoun, who replaces Dennis Muilenberg, needs to secure regulatory approval so the 737 MAX can start flying again and must repair trust with passengers and airlines.

Here are some key facts about Calhoun's career: * Boeing director since 2009, Calhoun became chairman in October when the roles of chief executive and chairman were split.

* He has been senior managing director at private equity firm Blackstone Group since January 2014. * Calhoun worked at marketing and media company Nielsen for 10 years until 2016, holding senior roles including chief executive and chairman.

* He spent 26 years at General Electric, where he was in charge of the aircraft engine business during the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington D.C. and during the downturn that engulfed the airline industry after that. * He also previously ran multiple GE business units including transportation, insurance and lighting.

* Calhoun, who was a co-author with Rick Kash of the book "How Companies Win", is an independent chairman of Gates Industrial Corp and Caterpillar Inc board member. * He studied accounting at Virginia Tech, graduating in 1979.

Source: Boeing, Blackstone websites

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Jamia students say not convinced by PM's assurances on NRC, CAA

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens entered its eighth day on Monday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Naren...

PFI's UP head, 16 other workers arrested for violence during anti-CAA protests: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India PFI and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Cit...

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 gains for ninth straight session, midcaps near record high

Britains blue-chip equities index gained for a ninth straight session on Monday in holiday-thinned trading, while midcaps hovered near all-time highs.The FTSE 100 rose 0.5 to hit its highest in nearly five months and match its best run of g...

Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana jointly get Best National Actor award

The National Award for the Best Actor of the Year was on Monday jointly given to actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana for their stellar roles in Uri The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun respectively. The award was given by Vice Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019