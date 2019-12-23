Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK shares outshine as Europe hovers below record highs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 23:28 IST
UPDATE 2-UK shares outshine as Europe hovers below record highs

European shares closed a sliver away from all-time highs on Monday, as a slide in eurozone banks countered optimism over the U.S.-China trade deal and a stellar run for UK shares.

With trading volumes dwindling as investors leave on Christmas holidays, analysts warn that market action could be volatile. The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw trading volume down to 63% of its thirty-day moving average on Monday. The index closed flat after hitting a new record earlier in the session, aided by a ninth straight day of rise for Britain's FTSE 100 and defensive buying that boosted Europe's healthcare stocks and Swiss equities index.

"Unsurprisingly, there has not been much news to drive the market forward, but hopes of a U.S.-China deal continue to be dangled like a carrot in front of investors," Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG wrote in a client note. U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Washington and Beijing would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase One trade pact.

Giving investors more reason to cheer, China's finance ministry said on Monday it would lower tariffs next year on U.S. products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors. However, trade-sensitive German and French shares moved little on the news. The star performers were UK mid-cap shares, which jumped 0.8% and the blue-chip index, which gained 0.5%, as investors stuck to hopes that Britain will exit the European Union by 2020.

NMC, whose shares have nearly halved in value since last week after Muddy Waters criticised the healthcare group's financials, shot up 37% after launching an independent review of its books. Shares in aerospace parts makers such as Senior Plc, Melrose Industries and Meggitt rose between 1.3% and 2.8% after U.S. planemaker Boeing Co ousted Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg following a production halt of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner after two fatal crashes.

Eurozone banks dropped about 1%. European Central Bank's (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said interest rates in the euro zone could remain historically low for years, but the ECB's ultra-loose monetary policy risks becoming counterproductive. A 4.9% decline for Italian infrastructure group Atlantia pressured the wider country index.

On Saturday, a report said the Italian government had provisionally approved a document to make it easier to revoke concessions to operate motorways. The decree does not mention Atlantia, but a government source told Reuters that the measures could be applied to it. Lufthansa dropped 1.3% after German cabin crew union UFO said arbitration talks with the company had failed and its members could stage strikes any time from now on, barring Dec. 24, 25 and 26. (Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Medha Singh; Editing Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS -Forget store traffic and bag count: Gauging retail performance in an online world

Marshal Cohen has religiously visited the same stores every holiday season since 1999.But rather than snapping up bargains and favorite gifts for friends and family, the chief retail industry adviser is there to scrutinize the purchasing ha...

UPDATE 3-China to lower import tariffs on frozen pork, avocados from January 1

China will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year as Beijing looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.Next year, China will implem...

Six JNU students suspended for protesting against fee hike, JNUSU alleges

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union JNUSU on Monday alleged six students have been academically suspended for their participation in the protest over hostel fee hike. The JNU administration is formulating a strategy of mass intim...

New citizenship law against Constitution as it is based on religion: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav on Monday said the new citizenship law is based on religion which is against the Constitution. He was part of a discussion on the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC at the Faculty of Law in Delhi Univers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019