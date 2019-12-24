Left Menu
Ermenegildo Zegna Unveiled its Latest Boutique in New Delhi

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 13:49 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 13:49 IST
Ermenegildo Zegna Unveiled its Latest Boutique in New Delhi

With an exclusive dinner and screening of 'What Makes a Man' India Campaign

NEW DELHI, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ermenegildo Zegna celebrated the unveiling of its latest boutique in New Delhi at DLF Emporio Mall with an exclusive cocktail gathering. The occasion was marked by a screening of the brand's campaign 'What Makes a Man', featuring some of India's most prominent men as they deliberated on modern masculinity in today's day and age.

A purveyor of timelessly modern clothing to generations of men over the last one hundred and ten years, Zegna has always adopted an ever-evolving mindset. Now the brand seeks to encourage an open conversation around what makes a man today.

Zegna's desire to facilitate this conversation is the major purpose behind the new brand campaign. The faces featured in the campaign include include Imtiaz Ali, Ranveer Brar, Keshav Suri, Peter D'Ascoli, Prateek Jain, Gautam Seth, Samir Kasliwal and Rajesh Pratap Singh. Spanning different parts of the society, including music, art, fashion, and entrepreneurship, each of these individuals reflect and embody many shades of masculinity.

With its first renewal in a decade, the bold revamp of Zegna's New Delhi space represents an opportunity to strengthen the brand's retail presence in India and reflects its ongoing commitment to this important market.

With 1,500 square feet of luxury retail space and a contemporary mix of exclusive design elements the New Delhi boutique, designed by Zegna's in-house architects, conveys the Ermenegildo Zegna brand DNA and showcases the entire range of collections through a full journey, from Ermenegildo Zegna XXX collection to Z Zegna, from the Ermenegildo Zegna contemporary formalwear to the latest in Luxury Leisurewear and a wide range of textile and leather accessories. Customers can also experience the exclusive services of Su Misura and Personalization, conceived to meet the needs of a man who looks for high quality standards and enjoys the privilege of choosing his own fabrics and finishes to create his personal look.

Some of the celebrity guests, city's notables and close friends present during the evening included; Imtiaz Ali, Shayamal Vallabhjee, Archana Vijaya, Harathi Reddy, Peter D'Ascoli, Cecil D'Ascoli, Simran Lal, Kelvin Cheung, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Gautam Seth, Prateek Jain, Suket Dhir, David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore, Nimish Shah, Gautam Sinha, Shivan Bhatiya, Narresh Kukreja, Fatima Karan, Gaurav Karan, Simran Lal and Raul Rai.

Open now, the Ermenegildo Zegna New Delhi boutique in DLF Emporio Mall presents a unique occasion for customers to discover a destination for inimitable Italian style in India.

About Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Ermenegildo Zegna is a leading global luxury menswear brand founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, by the young entrepreneur Ermenegildo, whose pioneering vision continues to inspire the company business development in a sustainable way: to use resources for the good of others; to give back to people and to employees; to take care of the territory and communities from which the brand comes. The company is today managed by Ermenegildo Zegna as CEO, grandson of the founder and third generation of the Zegna family. Throughout the years the company has evolved from high quality textile production to the artisan commercialization of sartorial expertise and onto the affirmation of a luxury worldwide lifestyle brand with a retail network covering over 100 countries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058905/Ermenegildo_Zegna_New_Store.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

