WNS to Release Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on January 16WNS 2020

WNS to Release Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on January 16

  • Updated: 24-12-2019 13:49 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 13:49 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United StatesBusiness Wire India

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2020 third quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Following the release, WNS management will host a call on January 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Gautam Barai will review the results of the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended December 31, 2019 on the teleconference.

To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 4254706.

A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 4254706, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 350 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2019, WNS had 42,602 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

