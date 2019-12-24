Cabinet approves signing of protocol to amend air services pact with Switzerland

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the signing of a protocol to amend the agreement between Swiss Federal Council and the Indian government related to air services. The protocol covers exchange of diplomatic notes with Switzerland for bringing amendments in the air services agreement into force as per Article 17, according to an official statement.

"The amendments in air services agreement between India and Switzerland will bring it in tune with developments in the civil aviation sector. It will provide enabling environment for enhanced and seamless connectivity while providing commercial opportunities to the carriers of both the sides ensuring greater safety and security," said the statement. (ANI)

