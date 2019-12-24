Left Menu
Hilton signs landmark deal with Groupe Alliance in Tunis

The new management agreement confirms a flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts Property in the coastal suburb of Gammarth. Image Credit: Twitter(@canopybyhilton)

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) (Hilton.com) will once again be welcoming guests to the Tunisian capital city of Tunis from after a landmark deal was signed with the Groupe Alliance. The new management agreement confirms a flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts Property in the coastal suburb of Gammarth.

An extensive renovation of Le Palace hotel will now see the property re-brand as Hilton Tunis Gammarth in 2023. A phased renovation of all guest rooms, suites and public spaces (including F&B outlets) will begin in 2021. Once complete the hotel will boast 296 guest rooms and 25 suites, seven F&B outlets and ample meetings facilities including a 635sqm ballroom.

Carlos Khneisser, VP, Development, Hilton, MENA said: "This is a Hotel we have been interested in for some time and we are delighted to have found the right partner, with the Groupe Alliance. We are very confident in their ability to take the project forward and bring Hilton back to the Tunisian market in style. I look forward to working with Samir Jaieb and his team to deliver an exceptional Hilton product."

Samir Jaieb, CEO of Groupe Alliance said: "This hotel is the start of a partnership with the Hilton Group, we are excited to work with the hotel chain to bring the Hilton name in one of the most prestigious hotels in Tunis."

Hilton, which has more than 5,100 hotels globally, recently marked its return to the Moroccan capital with the opening of Hilton Rabat and has a total of 35 properties open or under development in North Africa.

(With Inputs from APO)

