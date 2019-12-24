Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares hit record in countdown to Christmas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:09 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares hit record in countdown to Christmas
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European stocks ground out fresh record gains on Tuesday in thin trading ahead of Christmas with investors optimistic about global growth heading into 2020 amid progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

In an early close for markets, the pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.12% to touch an all-time high, while France's CAC 40 and Spain's IBEX 35 were little changed. Domestically focused mid-cap shares in Britain outshone their European peers again with a 0.6% rise to hit a new record, while the blue-chip index clung to a five-month high.

With only a week left for 2019 to close, European shares are on course to log their best gains in a decade as two of the biggest risks to global growth - a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war and a disorderly exit for Britain from the European Union - eased over the past few weeks. Following the landslide Dec. 12 election victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives, Britain now looks certain to leave the EU on Jan. 31 with a withdrawal deal that includes a transition period lasting until the end of 2020.

However, investors are concerned about the outcome next year of post-Brexit negotiations to establish the UK's future trade relationship with the EU, as Johnson's hard line could eventually raise the risk of no deal. "Markets may look buoyant, but not all is what it seems," said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank. "Uncertainty that hangs over the global economy has taken a back seat, but will not go silently into the night."

In thin corporate news, BMW said it was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its sales reporting practices. But with the German stock index closed for the Christmas holidays, any impact on the automaker's shares will only be evident on Friday. Shares in BBVA slipped 0.6% after Reuters reported the European Central Bank had asked Spain's High Court to provide information about an investigation into a spying case involving the lender.

Italian and Swiss markets were also shut on Tuesday. Most European stock markets will remain closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 for Christmas and Boxing Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by the police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had reques...

Cabinet approves signing of protocol to allow more airlines to operate between India and Switzerland

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved signing of the protocol to amend the air services agreement between India and Switzerland, which will allow more number of airlines to start flight operations between the two countries. It will provide enabli...

Body of woman recovered from forest area in Odisha

The body of a 20-year- old woman was on Tuesday recovered from a forest area near Temari village here, a police officer said. She had gone missing on Friday evening and her family members registered a missing case on Monday, he said. Local...

Putin accuses Poland of colluding with Hitler

Moscow, Dec 24 AFP President Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a war of words with Europe on Tuesday, accusing Poland of colluding with Hitler and of anti-Semitism. Tensions are running high between Moscow and Warsaw, with NATO and EU member...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019