Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patna sees most number of cyber attacks in Q2, says study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:06 IST
Patna sees most number of cyber attacks in Q2, says study

Patna sees most number of cyber attacks in Q2, says study Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI): Tier-II cities are believed to be low on cyber security awareness with Patna topping the list of places where most number of cyber attacks take place, a study conducted by K7 Computing Privated Ltd during the second quarter of this financial year has revealed. Patna at 47 per cent has seen the highest number of cyber attacks followed by Guwahati, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and Jaipur at 45 per cent, 44 per cent, 43 per cent and 40 per cent respectively, the study said.

Approximately three out of every 10 Indian cyberusers encounter one or more cyber attacks, it said. Among the metro cities, New Delhi witnessed a six per cent rise in cyber attacks.

Bengaluru and Pune experienced 39 per cent and 35 per cent of such attacks while Chennai witnessed a two per cent fall in it, but still remains vulnerable at 46 per cent, the study said. Kolkata recorded a 41 per cent followed by Ahmedabad 37 per cent while Mumbai at 30 per cent, it said.

It is definitely an area of real concern for the country. The positive trend of fastgrowing towns and smaller cities is certainly attracting the attention of cyber criminals, founder of K7 Computing J Kesavardhanan said in a statement here. "As we get set to enter the new year 2020, I think it is important that companies start shifting from awareness to implementation in their approach towards cyber security," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Hindutva leader Bhide to lead pro-CAA rally in Sangli

Controversial Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide on Tuesday said his outfit would organise a rally in Sangli on December 30 in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Addressing a press conference, Bhide said the Act is useful and beneficial...

U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns warning of a Christmas gift, saying the United States would deal with it very successfully and that perhaps it would be a nice present.Well find out what th...

Sudan strikes deal with rebels, South Sudan talks drift

Juba, Dec 24 AFP Sudans new government agreed Tuesday to revive a long-dormant irrigation system in the countrys central farming region as the latest round of negotiations with rebel groups wrapped up in Juba. Progress between Khartoum and ...

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by the police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had reques...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019