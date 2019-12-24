Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai suspends Chilean bridge project in row with government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:31 IST
Hyundai suspends Chilean bridge project in row with government
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Chile's finance minister has sought to downplay a row between the government and the construction and engineering arm of South Korean giant Hyundai over a $740 million suspension bridge, saying disputes in such mega projects were "quite common".

Hyundai Engineering and Construction (HDEC) said on Monday it had suspended construction of the bridge, which will connect the Chilean island of Chiloe to the mainland, accusing the government of bad faith for seeking to increase the scope of the project without additional remuneration. Finance Minister Ignacio Briones said he was confident the disagreement could be ironed out in talks or in the courts.

"As far as I understand, the government has honored exactly what the contract defines, but the Korean company says the opposite has occurred...when there are these discrepancies...it is for the courts - if it gets to that point - to decide," he told Chilean daily El Mercurio on Tuesday. HDEC leads the Consorcio Puente Chacao (CPC) which won the tender for the bridge's construction in December 2013. Reuters could not immediately contact the South Korean company for comment outside of normal working hours on Tuesday.

However, it said on Monday that the government's Department of Public Works (MOP) and its legal advisers said at a meeting in December that it would not increase the value of the project. "The breach of the commitments made by the MOP, the bad faith with which the conversations have been carried out, the unjust damage that results from this and the complete legal uncertainty that prevails as a consequence, has led CPC to conclude that it is impossible, in these conditions, to continue with the project," HDEC said on Monday.

It added that it regretted the effect on the workers and the inhabitants of Chiloé, as well as the failure of what it called the most important connectivity project in Chilean history. The 2.5 km (1.5 miles) long link to Chiloe, an island roughly the size of Corsica, would be Latin America's longest suspension bridge.

The bridge was first proposed in 1972, but the project has been canceled and postponed several times. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-chile-landrights-island/mystical-islanders-divided-over-chiles-giant-bridge-project-idUSKCN1GD5JE The MOP said in its own statement on Monday that it had been trying to work with CPC to adjust the contract after HDEC sought to increase the cost of the project by 50% or $300 million, a request rejected both by the current government of President Sebastian Pinera and the former government of Michelle Bachelet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police suspended 1,422 personnel, sacked 122 in over 3 yrs

During the last three and half years, Delhi Police has suspended 1,422 personnel and terminated services of 122 others after going into complaints, including those related to dowry, domestic disputes and corrupt conduct, according to a repl...

Anti-CAA protest: Students from universities across Delhi, activists and citizens join march

In a show of solidarity, scores of students from universities in Delhi, accompanied by activists and citizens, marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday voicing their protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The march commenc...

UPDATE 2-Iraq passes electoral reforms but deadlock remains

Iraqs parliament approved on Tuesday a new electoral law, a key demand of protesters to make elections fairer, but political deadlock is still holding up the selection of an interim prime minister, threatening renewed unrest. Mass protests ...

Turkey says Russia will work to halt attacks in Syria's Idlib

Russia will work to stop attacks in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib after talks with a Turkish delegation in Moscow, Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday, adding that Turkey expected this to be realized.A Tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019