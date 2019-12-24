IndiGo partners with Chimes Aviation Academy to train pilots

Budget airline IndiGo announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA) to select and train "ab-initio" pilots as future junior first officers under the airline's flagship training programme -- Cadet Pilot Programme. The CAA-IndiGo Cadet Pilot Programme will cater to individuals with no previous flying experience, and who would like to make their careers as a pilot with IndiGo, a press release of the airline said.

"This programme will consist of ground school training to appear for the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and WPC (Wireless, Planning and Coordination) exams, Flying and Type Rating training for the cadets over a comprehensive full-time 20-month programme, which includes DGCA documentation and endorsements," it added. "The programme is designed to meet the airline's fleet expansion and corresponding demand for pilots," the airline said.

CAA is an Indian aviation training organisation that has been training pilots since 2008. The IndiGo Cadet Pilot Programme will be carried out at the CAA Flying School in Madhya Pradesh, wherein the selected cadets will undergo a 4-month ground schooling, followed by 10 months of flight training.

"Upon completion of training in Dhana (in Madhya Pradesh), the cadets will proceed to an authorized training organization for the Multi-Crew Cooperation (MCC) and A320 Type Rating stage of training," the airline said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.