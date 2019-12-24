DLF receives 'Sword of Honour' certificates from British Safety Council

Realty firm DLF on Tuesday said it has received certificates from British Safety Council for management of health and safety risks in its various office complexes and shopping malls. DLF's rental business has been conferred with the prestigious 'Sword of Honour' for various sites across India by the British Safety Council for demonstrating excellence in the management of health and safety risks, the company said in a statement.

It received 13 'Sword of Honour' certificates this year as against 11 certificates last year. The 'Sword of Honour' certificates cover 32.8 million sq ft of DLF's rental portfolio.

"Workplace health and safety management is our key focus area and we maintain the highest safety standards in all our projects," said Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, Rental Business, DLF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.