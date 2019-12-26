Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN tops good governance index among big states, Maharashtra and Karnataka get second, third slot

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 14:40 IST
TN tops good governance index among big states, Maharashtra and Karnataka get second, third slot

The southern state of Tamil Nadu has bagged the top position in the composite ranking for good governance index (GGI), followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to data provided by the Personnel Ministry. Chhattisgarh has got the fourth position, followed by Andhra Pradesh (fifth), Gujarat (sixth), Haryana (seventh) and Kerala at the eight rank, it said.

Madhya Pradesh is at the ninth rank, West Bengal at the tenth position, followed by Telangana (11th), Rajasthan (12th), Punjab (13th), Orissa (14th), Bihar (15th), Goa (16th), Uttar Pradesh (17th) and Jharkhand at eighteen position in the big states category. The states and union territories have been divided into three groups -- big states, north-east and hill states, and union territories -- for the rankings based on certain indicators separately.

In the north-east and hill category, Himachal Pradesh has topped the ranking followed by Uttarakhand, Tripura, Mizoram, Sikkim, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir (now divided into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh), Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Among the union territories, Pondicherry has got the first position, followed by Chandigarh, Delhi, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep.

"At present there is no uniform index to objectively assess the state of good governance in the states. The good governance index attempts to create a tool which can be used to assess the states of governance and impact of various interventions taken by the state governments and the UTs," the Personnel Ministry has said. It has also given sector-wise rankings.

Under the agriculture and allied sector, Madhya Pradesh has got first position followed by Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the big states category. Mizoram has got the first position in north-east and hill states category and Daman and Diu has bagged the top slot in the UT category for the sector. In the commerce and industries sector, Jharkhand has got the first position in big states category, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Among the north-east and hill states, Uttarakhand has achieved the top rank, whereas Delhi is at the first rank in the union territories category.

Goa has got the first rank among big states for human resource development sector. Himachal Pradesh has got the first position among the north-east and hill states and Pondicherry is at the first place among the UTs for this sector. In the public health sector ranking, Kerala is at the top position followed by Tamil Nadu and Goa among the big states.

Manipur and Pondicherry have got the first position in the north-east and hill states, and UTs category for this sector. Tamil Nadu has been ranked first in the public infrastructure and utilities sector, followed by Gujarat and Punjab among the big states.

Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have got the top slot in north-east and hill states, and UTs category for this sector. Under the economic governance sector, Karnataka has got the first position followed by Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu among the big states.

Uttarakhand has got the top rank in north-east and hill states category. Delhi has got the first position in the union territories category for the sector. Chhattisgarh has got the first position in social welfare and development sector ranking. Meghalaya has topped the slot for the north east and hill states. Daman and Diu is at the first position in the UTs category for the sector.

For the judicial and public security sector, Tamil Nadu has got the first position followed by Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Orissa, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Bihar. Himachal Pradesh is at the first position among the north east and hill states, and Pondicherry has got the top slot among the UTs, under the judicial and public security sector ranking.

Under the environment sector, West Bengal has got the first position followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu among the big states. Jammu and Kashmir is at the first place among the north-east and hill states, and Chandigarh in the union territories category for the ranking under the environment sector. "The tenth sector, i.e. citizen centric governance has not been included for scoring and ranking purpose as at present only one indicator is identified as part of the sector," the Personnel Ministry said.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had on Wednesday launched the GGI to assess the state of governance in the country. The objectives of GGI are to provide quantifiable data to compare the state of governance in all states and union territories, enable them to formulate and implement suitable strategies for improving governance and shift to result oriented approaches and administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Moscow to take retaliatory action against British media - Russian news agencies

Russia will take retaliatory measures against British media operating on Russian territory over what it regards as unfriendly action taken by British authorities against its own journalists, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.The TA...

Indonesia mourns 15 years after Boxing Day tsunami

Banda Aceh, Dec 26 AFP Thousands of mourners flocked to mass graves Thursday in Indonesias Aceh province to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, one of the worst natural disasters in history. On a grassy field in...

China, Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills starting Friday

China, Iran, and Russia will hold joint naval drills starting on Friday in the Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman, Chinas Defence Ministry said on Thursdayamid heightened tensions in the region between Tehran and Washington. China will send the X...

Third day of Christmas clashes in Hong Kong

Hong Kong endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period Thursday as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed inside shopping malls. Protesters spent the afternoon on Thursday marching through multiple malls c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019