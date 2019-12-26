Invest19.com, stock investment and wealth-building platform, on Thursday said it has appointed Deepak Rawat as the director of sales and marketing. Rawat has been entrusted with the responsibility to spearhead the business, propel growth and boost the company's overall business goals, Invest19.com said in a statement.

His appointment is a strategic move to strengthen the company's network alliances. He will be leveraging his diverse experience of over 17 years and expertise to augment the company's position in the industry. * * *

5Paisa.com now among top 10 brokers in India Discount brokerage firm 5Paisa.com on Thursday said it is now among top 10 brokers in India.

It is the second largest discount broker after Zerodha, the firm said in a press release. 5Paisa.com CEO Prakarsh Gagdani said, "three things are changing the game for us – focus on smaller locations, mobile only approach and millennials. Firstly, over 70% of clients come from Tier-II and Tier – III cities; secondly, over 80% of our trade and revenue through mobile platform, and thirdly 80% of our customer base is under 35 years of age." PTI

