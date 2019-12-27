Left Menu
Delhi sees more night trips than Bengaluru, Mumbai, says Ola

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 19:11 IST
Delhi sees more night trips than Bengaluru, Mumbai, says Ola
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@olasupport)

Delhi recorded seven million trips between 10 PM and 6 AM this year - the highest among Bengaluru, Mumbai and other major cities, as per Ola's latest ridership data. Overall, Delhi recorded 71 million trips totaling 1.06 billion km in 2019.

Bengaluru registered the highest number of total rides at 90.9 million and Chennai was on the third spot with 58.4 million trips, Ola said in its HyperDrive 2019 report. Mumbai registered 46.3 million trips overall while Hyderabad and Kolkata clocked 43.1 million and 20.7 million rides, respectively.

"Breaking the stereotype of not being a night city, Delhi recorded a total of seven million trips which was followed by the student and corporate hub, Bengaluru and Mumbai at six million and five million rides, respectively," it added. Delhi clocked 924 million km (63.4 million trips) between 6 AM and 10 PM and 141 million km of night-time travel between 10 PM and 6 AM, as per the data. The total distance covered by Ola vehicles in 2019 was 6 billion km. Of this, 166 million km was through Ola bikes and 1.2 billion km by Ola autos.

The top seven cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru accounted for 4.45 billion km. "We served over six billion km this year through Ola's various mobility offerings... shared mobility has expanded beyond tier-I cities, making deeper inroads into the hinterlands of the country," an Ola spokesperson said.

While four-wheelers remained a preferred mode for longer routes, Ola auto, and Ola bike are steadily becoming synonymous with first and last-mile connectivity in over 250 cities and towns across India, the spokesperson said.

