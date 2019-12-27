Govt again extends deadline for installation of radiation monitors, container scanner at sea ports

The government has again extended the deadline for sea ports, including JNPT, Kandla, Mumbai, Tuticorin and Vishakhapatnam, to install radiation monitors and container scanner to March 31, 2020. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) also said that the ports which fail to meet the deadline will be derecognised for the purpose of import of unshredded metallic scrap, with effect from April next year.

"The period of installation and operationalisation of radiation portal monitors and container scanner in the designated ports is extended up to March 31, 2020," the DGFT said. Earlier, the deadline for installing radiation monitors and container scanner was December 31.

Chennai, Cochin, Ennore, JNPT, Kandla, Mormugao, Mumbai, New Mangalore, Paradip, Tuticorin, Vishakhapatnam, Pipava, Mundra and Kolkata are the 14 ports where these monitors and scanners have to be installed.

