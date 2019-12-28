Left Menu
Amul lodges extortion complaint in UP over `slanderous' video

  Ahmedabad
  Updated: 29-12-2019 00:09 IST
  Created: 28-12-2019 23:22 IST
Anand-based Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), owner of the Amul brand of milk products, has lodged an FIR against a man for allegedly slandering its `Amul Gold' milk on social media. The complaint was registered in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, GCMMF said here on Saturday.

Ashutosh Shukla, resident of Prayagraj, uploaded a misleading video on social media platforms claiming that the Amul Gold milk curdles because it contains plastic and could be poisonous, the complaint said. When GCMMF officials requested the accused to withdraw the video and stop spreading false information, he demanded Rs 10 lakh, the complainant, a GCMMF official from Varanasi, told Karnalgunj police.

A case was registered against Shukla under IPC sections 386 (extortion), 499 (defamation) and also under the Information Technology Act. GCMMF Managing Director R S Sodhi said that "Amul wants to send the message that nobody who tries to mislead the consumer regarding its products on social media will be spared".

Curdling of milk is a common thing and it can happen due to acidity if it is not stored properly, GCMMF officials said.

