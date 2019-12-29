Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deposit Insurance Corporation sees Rs 14,100-cr claims amid PMC crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 15:16 IST
Deposit Insurance Corporation sees Rs 14,100-cr claims amid PMC crisis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation has received a total claim of about Rs 14,100 crore in case of defaulting co-operative banks amid massive scam at the now-crippled Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, according to the RBI. However, the regulator, the Financial Stability Report said, was quick to add that all the claims may not materialize at the same time and some may even revive.

The extent of devolvement on the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) in the event of all the banks "under the direction" or weak banks going into liquidation or ordered to be wound up, would be Rs 14,098 crore as of September-end, said the RBI's Financial Stability Report released recently. Cooperative banks have been under stress for long and the ongoing PMC Bank crisis, which involves a scam of Rs 6,500 crore that is 73 percent of its total assets of around Rs 9,000 crore, is related to a single entity, the bankrupt HDIL, which has been gaming the bank since 2008.

The scam came out in September after an insider whistleblower approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) forcing it to supersede the bank's management and put it under an administrator. "It needs to be noted that banks which are under direction/weak will go under liquidation over a period, not together at a particular point of time. Weak banks may also witness a revival," the RBI said in the report.

Since January this year, nearly 30 cooperative banks have been placed under RBI administrators. The break-up of the claim with DICGC shows Rs 3,414 crore in the case of state cooperative banks and district central cooperative banks, and Rs 10,684 crore in the case of urban cooperative banks, including PMC Bank, according to the RBI.

DICGC came into the limelight since the RBI imposed deposit withdrawal restrictions on PMC Bank which has deposits of around Rs 11,800 crore. As a percentage of the deposit insurance fund, these deposits are about 13.9 percent, the RBI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwin Sheth Grp plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in next five years

Realty player Ashwin Sheth Group is planning to invest around Rs 2,000 crore over the next five years to create a portfolio worth Rs 10,000 crore. The city-based company, which has a significant portfolio in the residential segment, is also...

Cong suspects drug overdose behind Sunburn deaths, seeks probe

The Congress on Sunday suspected that drug overdose could to the reason behind the death of two tourists at the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival, and sought an inquiry into the incident. The party also demanded that permission given...

'Tanhaji...' not only grand but also educative: Ajay Devgn

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn says starting from his 100th film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, he wants to focus on stories that are not only entertaining but also informative. The Om Raut-directed movie, set in the 17th century, is based on the l...

Vishwesha Theertha swami a liberal seer who hosted Iftar

Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar mutt was a Hindu pontiff who projected himself as a liberal face despite his strict Brahmanical priesthood as he dedicated his entire life for the propagation of Hindu dharma. He was strongly rooted in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019