Spice market to come up in Sonipat: Haryana Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Sunday said the state government has approved a plan to establish a spice market in Sersa village of Sonipat district. The minister said that around 50,000 people will also get employment opportunities with the setting up of this market and development of the region.

Dalal visited the land identified for the spice market at Sersa village on Sunday, an official statement said here. He also interacted with the villagers and officials.

As this market is closer to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal and Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal, goods can easily be transported to any part of the country, Dalal said. He said the state government is continuously working for the benefit of the farmers, and India International Horticulture Market at Ganaur will soon be made functional.

The state government is making several policies to strengthen the rural economy, the minister said. He also directed officers to prepare good training courses for skill development of farmers.

