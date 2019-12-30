Prasad launches initiative to enable blocking, tracing of stolen and lost phones in Delhi

Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday launched a web portal that will facilitate blocking and tracing of stolen or lost mobile phones in Delhi.

The initiative was launched in September this year in Mumbai on a pilot basis.

The roll-out of the portal in Delhi will facilitate requests for blocking of stolen or lost mobile phones by customers, and sharing of traceable data with police authorities, a statement said.

