Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru from Nov 3-5 next year

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:42 IST
Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru from Nov 3-5 next year Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI): The Karnataka cabinet on Monday decided to hold a global investors meet (GIM) from November 3-5 next year to attract investments in the state. The 'Global Investors Meet: Invest Karnataka-2020' is expected to be organised here, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters here after the cabinet meeting.

The previous H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government had planned to hold the GIM in January 2020. Among the other decisions taken by the cabinet included approvalto The National Law School of India (Amendment) Bill 2019 aimed at providing 25 per cent reservation in admission to the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, for students who have studied in Karnataka for a minimum of 10 years.

Pointing out that the previous governmenthad decided on 50 per cent reservationand a bill was passed to this effect, the Law Minister said, but the Governor had rejected it noting that institutional reservation can be given, but no regional one can be sought. "So we have now brought in an amendment stating that students who have got education for minimum 10 years in Karnataka shouldbe given 25 per cent reservation," he said.

"We will table the amendment bill in the upcoming session," he said. The cabinet has also approved Karnataka Civil Services (Direct Recruitment by Competitive Examination and Selection) (General) (Amendment) Rules 2019 to recruit for group A and B jobs in certain departments only through written test and no interviews would be required.

The departments would be specified in the days to come, the Minister said, adding that "we are of the opinion that interview would not be required for professional jobs like doctors, engineers, among others." The cabinet also decided to take steps towards recovering the revised lease rent of Rs 37.46 crore due from Bangalore Turf Club for the land leased by government, along with extending the lease period of Mysore Turf Club for 30 years..

