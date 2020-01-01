Left Menu
Turkish exporters are not required to convert FX revenues into lira

  Reuters
  Ankara
  01-01-2020
  • Created: 01-01-2020 13:27 IST
Turkey has scrapped a requirement that exporters convert foreign exchange revenue into lira, according to an amended decree published on the country's Official Gazette. The decree, requiring exporters to convert at least 80% of their overseas revenue into lira was published on Sept. 4, 2018, during the height of a currency crisis which wipe some 30% off the value of the Turkish currency.

The rule had been criticized by exporters because Turkey relies on raw materials from overseas for manufacturing, and imports cotton, scrap metal and chemicals priced in foreign currency. Turkish companies are still required to bring revenue from export transactions into the country within 180 days of actual date of export, according to the amended decree, which was published late on Tuesday.

Turkey's exports totaled $156.9 billion in Jan-Nov period last year, according to official statistics data. Turkey is a big exporter of textiles, clothing, machinery, steel and cars.

