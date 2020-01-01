GST December collections jump by 16 pc year-on-year to Rs 1.03 lakh crore

Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) totalled Rs 1.03 lakh crore in December, up 16 per cent in the year-ago period, the government said on Wednesday. Of this amount, the Central GST was Rs 19,962 crore, State GST Rs 26,792 crore and Integrated GST Rs 48,099 crore (including Rs 21,295 crore collected on imports) and cess Rs 8,331 crore (including Rs 847 crore collected on imports).

The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of November up to December 31 is Rs 81.21 lakh, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance. The IGST collected from imports, the total revenue during December 2019, increased by 9 per cent in comparison to the revenue during December 2018.

During the month, the IGST on import of goods saw a negative growth of 10 per cent but marked an improvement over minus 13 per cent in November and minus 20 per cent in October. The government settled Rs 21,814 crore to CGST and Rs 15,366 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the Centre and state governments after regular settlement in December is Rs 41,776 crore for CGST and Rs 42,158 crore for the SGST.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.