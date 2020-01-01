HCIL posts 36 pc domestic sales decline to 8,412 units in Dec

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent decline in domestic sales at 8,412 units in December 2019. The company had sold 13,139 units in domestic market in December 2018, HCIL said in a statement.

Export stood at 197 units last month, it added. Commenting on the sales, HCIL Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Rajesh Goel said, “Our volumes in December 2019 have been on expected lines. In order to avoid any leftover BS-IV stocks, we channelised our resources more towards liquidating them."

He further said, "In line with the plan, our BS-IV dispatches are finished now so that our dealers can smoothly transition into BS-VI regime in the coming months.” PTI RKL SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

