Guj received Rs 24,012 cr FDI in first half of FY20: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 21:35 IST
Guj received Rs 24,012 cr FDI in first half of FY20: Govt

Gujarat has received Rs 24,012 crore in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in various sectors during the first half of the financial year 2019-20, which is almost double compared with the FDI recieved in the entire FY 2018-19, a state government release said. The state had received Rs 12,612 crore FDI during the last fiscal.

As per the report of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Gujarat attracted FDI of Rs 24,012 crore between April and September of the current fiscal, which is double than the entire investment received last year, the state government stated in a release. "This shows that Gujarat has emerged as the best destination for investment in the country. Between April 2000 and September 2019, the state has received a cumulative FDI worth Rs 1,41,000 crore," it stated.

Out of the 2574 large industries set up across India in the last three years, 734 such large units were set up in Gujarat alone, it said. Gujarat has managed to achieve this feat because of transparent and pro-people and pro-industry policies of the Vijay Rupani government, it said..

