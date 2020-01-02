Left Menu
Shriram Transport Fin to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via bonds

  • Updated: 02-01-2020 13:15 IST
Shriram Transport Finance on Thursday said it is looking to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through bonds. The base size of the issue is Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore, the company said in a release.

This is the second tranche of bonds to be issued by the non-banking finance company. "The funds raised will be used for onward lending, financing and for repayment/ prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and for general corporate purposes," the release said.

It is offering three- and five-year bonds with monthly, annual and cumulative interest payment options and seven-year bonds with monthly and annual interest payment options. The bonds will be offering a coupon in the range of 8.52-9.10 per cent under various interest payment options.

The tranche-II issue will open for subscription on January 6 and is scheduled to close on January 22. The bonds will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.

