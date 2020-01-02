Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro launches free WiFi services inside trains on Airport Express Line

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 15:41 IST
Delhi Metro launches free WiFi services inside trains on Airport Express Line

Commuters on Airport Express Line here can now access internet using free high-speed WiFi inside train coaches as the Delhi Metro launched the services on Thursday, the first such facility in any country in the South Asian region. The 22.7-km swankiest line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations, and eight trains ply on this corridor, officials said.

The WiFi facility inside train coaches on the Airport Line was launched by DMRC chief Mangu Singh in a running train on the express corridor that connects New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 stations. "This is the first time in India that WiFi facility is being provided in underground metro trains. India has become the fourth country in the world to have this, as at present underground metro train WiFi facility is available in Russia, South Korea and China," Executive Director of Corporate Communications, DMRC, Anuj Dayal told reporters after the launch.

According to the DMRC, this is also the first time, WiFi facility is being provided in underground metro trains in the South Asian region. "A few metro cities globally offering WiFi connectivity in underground trains are Moscow and St Petersburg (Russia), Seoul (South Korea) and Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan and Shanghai (China)," the DMRC said.

Passengers on Airport Express Line will now be able to enjoy all standard internet applications like email, Facebook, YouTube, Google search, WhatsApp, video and audio calls, and more while travelling inside a train. Plan is also to extend the services to other corridors (Line 1-6) -- Red Line, Yellow Line Blue Line, Green Line and Violet Line, Dayal said.

"The timeline for the expansion of the facility to other six corridors (Lines 1-6) is roughly one year. Based on the performance, we will see how it can be extended to Lines 7, 8 and 9 -- Pink Line, Magenta Line, Grey Line," he said. For accessing the high-speed internet facility, a passenger needs to log on to 'METROWIFI_FREE' network. After that, he or she would need to enter the phone number and an OTP (one-time password) will be sent to the mobile number. Once the login is successful, the commuter can enjoy the free Wi-Fi service throughout the journey.

A one-way journey on the swanky corridor takes 24 minutes and about 60,000 people use the line daily, according to the DMRC. The Airport Express Line has six stations -- New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, IGI Airport and Dwarka Sector 21.

This Wi-Fi project was implemented by a consortium of Maxima Digital Pvt Ltd (a partner of Maxima Telecom of Russia), Technosat India Pvt Ltd and Sifi Technologie, the DMRC said. "For giving a seamless WiFi experience at the Airport Express Line, the consortium has laid a dedicated 24-km fibre network, 7 km of power cable with 44 base stations (pole as well as frame type) and other active components along the entire length of the line to ensure that trains never lose Wi-Fi connectivity," Dayal said.

Every train (driver car) is equipped with radios to connect to the trackside network (TSN) and every coach in the train has wireless access points for passengers to connect, officials said. "Three hours of work per day was undertaken for the project, beyond the operational hours of the Airport Express Line," Dayal said.

WiFi facility is already available on platforms of the Airport Express Line and Blue Line, started in October 2016 and 2017 respectively, officials said. According to a senior official of Maxima Telecom, the WiFi facility inside Moscow Metro trains was launched in 2015.

"Russia was the first to launch such a facility. But in Delhi Metro the WiFi services would be much better," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex rallies 320 pts; Ultratech jumps 5 pc

Market benchmark Sensex rallied over 320 points while the Nifty ended at its fresh lifetime high on Thursday, led by index-heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC twins as global markets logged robust gains. The 30-share BSE index ended 3...

NBA Commissioner David Stern passes away after brain hemorrhage

NBA NBA.com Commissioner Emeritus David Stern passed away this afternoon as a result of the brain hemorrhage he suffered approximately three weeks ago. His wife, Dianne, and their family were with him at his bedside.NBA Commissioner Adam Si...

Delhi's winter power demand touched all time high on new year's day: Discom

The peak winter power demand in the national capital touched an all time high of 5343 MW on new years day, said a discom spokesperson.Delhis peak power demand on January 1 reached 5343 MW, highest ever in the winter season so far, said the ...

Assam govt bans strikes by oil and gas sector employees under

The Assam government has bannedstrikes by employees of oil and gas sector in the state forsix months from December 31, 2019 under the ESMA, an officialrelease said on ThursdayStrikes by the officers, workmen, contract labourers,drivers and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020