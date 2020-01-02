Left Menu
OPPO Announces Launch of its Upcoming New and Trendy F15 Smartphone

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:18 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Adding an extra quotient of style to the New Year, OPPO will soon launch a smartphone from its popular F series in India. With the sleek and stylish F15, OPPO aims to take ahead its legacy of the F series. Popular amongst Indian consumers, F series has always provided a stellar combination of innovation, design, and technology in its price segment. Some of the recent products in the series, such as the F11 Pro and F9 Pro were commended for their elegant design, superlative camera capabilities and excellent battery life. The new F15 will further push the bar on these fronts and establish a new benchmark.

To enable customers to capture every moment with perfection, OPPO F15 will feature a powerful 48 MP AI Quad rear camera ensuring high-quality pictures. The smartphone will support VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, which offers consumers 2 hour talk time within 5 minutes of charge. The sleek and trendy OPPO F15 will be powered with an upgraded In-display FingerPrint 3.0 sensor, that would not only help customers unlock their devices in 0.32s but also provide high-grade security. The soon-to-be-launched OPPO F15 will enable consumers to flaunt their style with its ergonomically designed body that fits in the hand and pocket easily. Redefining sleekness in smartphones to the next level, OPPO F15 has a minimalist design with just 7.9 mm thickness and weighs only 172g. Furthermore, a laser light reflection back cover adds the right glamour quotient to the perfect sleek smartphone.

Targeted at the young and trendy audience, the new OPPO F15 will embrace all the current trends and perfect design. OPPO's latest addition to the F series, with its combination of trendy and stellar features, will enable customers to flaunt their style and enjoy an immersive smartphone experience.

