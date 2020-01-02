Kashmir trade bodies call on Murmu, apprise him of problems being faced by people post Aug 5

A delegation of 22 trade and business organizations, led by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), on Thursday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu to apprise him about the socio-economic problems being faced by the people, especially the business community, in the Valley. The delegation submitted a detailed report about the losses suffered by Kashmir from August 5 to Murmu and also demanded the release of all detained people, including politicians and religious leaders, as well as the immediate restoration of the internet services.

"A joint trade delegation, comprising 22 trade and business organizations from the Kashmir valley and led by the KCCI, called on the Lt governor at Jammu," KCCI president Shiekh Ashiq told PTI. He said the delegation apprised Murmu about the business losses incurred in the valley since the Centre's decision of abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5.

"We submitted a detailed report about the losses and made certain demands. The Lt governor gave a patient hearing to our demands and assured us the government will look into them," Ashiq said. "The Lt governor assured us that the administration will look into them and that the internet will be restored in a phase-wise manner and the detained leaders will be released gradually," he said.

Ashiq said the delegation told Murmu that the KCCI has socio-economic responsibilities, and progress and development in the valley would take place only when there is a cordial atmosphere. "We told him that the development will take place when the atmosphere is cordial, when all the detained persons, including politicians, religious leaders, business leaders, youth and civil society members, will be released. We said that economic prosperity cannot come till the situation remains disturbed," Ashiq said.

The KCCI president said the delegation also raised the demand of restoration of internet services in the valley. "All the industries and business sectors are suffering because of the lack of internet services. Our thrust was on the resumption of the services as well as the release of the detained leaders. We also raised other economic issues concerning horticulture, tourism, handicrafts, tour operators, automobile industry and transport, general trade industry, IT sector, and health and pharma. Every sector has been affected and we brought everything into his notice," he said.

Ashiq said there was a consensus among the participants of the delegation on these demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.