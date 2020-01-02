Lebanon receives Interpol arrest notice for Ghosn: state media
Lebanon's judiciary has received a red notice from Interpol for the arrest of fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, the state-run National News Agency reported on Thursday.
It quoted Justice Minister Albert Sarhan as announcing that "the public prosecutor... has received what is known as a red notice from Interpol in the Carlos Ghosn case."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Beirut
- Carlos Ghosn
- Interpol
- Lebanon
ALSO READ
Beirut floodwaters sweep away Jewish graves
UPDATE 8-Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn, awaiting trial in Japan, is in Beirut -source
Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn, facing Japan trial, arrives in Beirut
Former Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Beirut, Lebanon
Beirut says it doesn't know how Nissan ex-boss Ghosn made it to Lebanon