Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's RRR still relatively high by global standards, can be adjusted further - PBOC official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 07:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 07:27 IST
China's RRR still relatively high by global standards, can be adjusted further - PBOC official
Image Credit: Pixabay

The proportion of money that Chinese banks must set aside as reserves is still relatively high by global standards, and can be adjusted in future to help provide long-term, stable liquidity to the economy, a senior central banker said. China on Wednesday announced it will cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) from Jan. 6 to spur more lending and lower financing costs. It has cut the ratio eight times since early 2018 as it looks to avert a sharper economic slowdown, but growth has still cooled to a near 30-year low.

"From an international perspective, China's current required reserve ratio (RRR) is still relatively high and has relatively big room to adjust," Ruan Jianhong, head of the Statistics and Analysis Department at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said in an article. The article was first published in the December edition of China Bond, and released via the magazine's official Wechat account late on Thursday.

Along with other monetary policy tools, RRR adjustments "can provide long-term, stable liquidity to the real economy, he said. The 50 basis point cut announced on New Year's Day released around 800 billion yuan ($114.91 billion) in funds. It brought the ratio for big banks down to 12.5%, compared with 17% at the start of 2018.

RRRs for China's commercial banks range between 7.5%-13%. Most deposits in the United States are subject to RRR of 0%or 3%, while the European Central Bank imposes RRRs of 0%-1%, according to the article. While rolling out a series of growth boosting measures in the last two years, China's policymakers have pledged they will not embark on massive stimulus schemes like those launched in past downturns, which left a mountain of debt that is still weighing on the financial system.

Echoing that cautious tone, Ruan said that the RRR adjustments don't represent changes in China's monetary policy stance, and are aimed at reducing the cost of funding and improving overall liquidity, as the size of China's monetary base shrank in 2019. "In recent years, PBOC has been reducing RRRs successively. But this doesn't mean PBOC is shifting toward a looser monetary policy. Rather, the moves are aimed at supplementing liquidity to the overall economy in an efficient, low-cost manner," according to the article.

To improve liquidity, RRR adjustments are a more appropriate option than expanding PBOC's balance sheet, because PBOC, with about $5.42 trillion of assets at the end of 2018, is already the world's biggest central bank by assets, he said. Further expanding its balance sheet would hurt credibility of China's monetary policies, the article said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Herro helps Heat surge past Raptors

Rookie Tyler Herro scored 11 straight second-half points as the Miami Heat continued its hot streak at home, defeating the Toronto Raptors 84-76 on Thursday night. Miami has the best home record in the NBA at 16-1.However, the game between ...

UPDATE 6-US says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon said. Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in th...

Iran Guards confirm commander Qasem Soleimani 'martyred' in Baghdad

Tehran, Jan 3 AFP Irans Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement read out on state television that the commander of its Quds unit Qasem Soleimani was killed by US forces in Baghdad on Friday.The Revolutionary Guards announces that the ...

Sabres top Oilers on Eichel's penalty shot in OT

Jack Eichel scored on a penalty shot in overtime as the Buffalo Sabres rallied to snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Eichel, who was awarded the shot after being harassed e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020