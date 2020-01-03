TVS launches NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Sri Lanka

TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has launched NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Sri Lanka with an eye on cashing in on the turnaround seen in the scooter market in the country. The Race Edition of the scooter comes with signature LED daytime running lights and LED headlamp besides hazard lamp.

"The launch of TVS NTORQ 125 has witnessed a huge turnaround in the Sri Lankan scooter market. The scooter has become an immediate favourite and we are sure the Race Edition will satisfy customers seeking an element of thrill and wanting more from the scooter," TVS Lanka CEO Ravi Liyanage said in a statement. TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President International Business R Dilip said the NTORQ 125 scooter is built on a "rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same".

The company has cumulatively sold over four lakh units of the scooter, he added.

