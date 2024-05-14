BJP's ideologies aligned with Constitution, Congress has diluted it: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hit back at the Congress party over its allegation against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of changing the Constitution, saying that the ideologies of the BJP align with the Constitution, whereas it is the Congress party that has diluted it. "What I have said all along is that our Constitution advocates the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. Our Constitution recognises complete Kashmir as a part of India's territory. Our Constitution authorises the government of the day to walk against cow slaughter. The basic principles on which the BJP is working are all mentioned in our Constitution. So, the BJP does not need to change the Constitution," the Assam Chief Minister told ANI on Tuesday.

Attacking the Congress, Sarma said, "When it comes to Congress, they want to promote Sharia. So, they have to change the Constitution. The Congress party wants to go for religion-based reservations. For that, they have to change the Constitution. BJP's ideologies are aligned with the Constitution. Congress ideologies are foreign to the Constitution and so far, whenever the Constitution was diluted, that dilution came from the Congress party. It has never come from the BJP." When asked by the reporter if he thinks that the Congress attacking the BJP on issues like reservation or the Constitution, has caused a dent in the electoral prospects of the BJP, Sarma said, "I think it has given us a good narrative to speak about their misuse. Otherwise, in this election, we would not have discussed religion-based reservations. In this election, we would not have discussed the Uniform Civil Code, but because Congress has raised the issue of the Constitution, it comes in handy to us. Now, we are discussing all these issues."

"So, I am thankful to the Congress party that you've allowed us to speak about all the issues that are dear to us. We support caste-based reservations; you support religious-based reservation. So, this debate is now all over. Now, Schedule Tribe, Schedule Caste, OBCs are angry about why Congress is promoting religion-based reservation. So, this narrative has primarily come because of Congress's utterances about the BJP." On being asked if the BJP is certain of winning 400 seats, Sarma confidently said, "400 plus is already done." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)