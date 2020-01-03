Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dovetail "cost of business" with "ease of doing business":

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jamshedpur
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 15:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 15:08 IST
Dovetail "cost of business" with "ease of doing business":

Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran has underscored the need for the government to focus on the "cost of business" as part of the Centre's efforts at improving the "ease of doing business", amid a slump in the price of steel. He said that will give a fresh impetus to the manufacturing sector and make it more competitive.

"As the government has focused on ease of doing business, it should also focus on 'cost of business' to make industries, particularly the manufacturing sector, more competitive in the prevailing market. "We have been controlling the cost of business inside the work but outside the plant, it is not in our hands but the central and state governments," he said on Wednesday.

He said such an initiative would certainly improve competitiveness of domestic industries, particularly the manufacturing units. Referring to the steel sector, Narendran said that 2019 was a difficult year and Tata Steel was no exception.

Narendran, however, was optimistic that the demand for steel will go up. "We have seen some signs of improvement in the last few months of 2019 which reflected in improved demand for steel...it shot up a bit and (we see) steel prices going up again." He said steel prices had plunged by almost Rs 10,000 per tonne in the last six to eight months.

Narendran said despite the steel industry being under pressure, Tata Steel has not whittled down its expenditure on developing the steel city of Tatanagar. Urging the inhabitants of the city to make "sacrifices" so the company is "sustainable, profitable and competitive", he expressed confidence that Tata Steel will improve its performance in the last quarter of the current fiscal as the "demand of steel is okay" now.

The January to June months would be favourable for the steel sector in view of activity in construction and infrastructure sectors, he said. The period between April to October 2019 was the worst for the steel sector, but things started looking up from November.

"We are expecting to perform well in the last quarter of the current fiscal," he said, adding the government has also taken decisions like a cut in corporate taxes and announced large-scale investment in public infrastructure, measures that would likely boost the steel sector..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani killing

Irans supreme leader appointed Esmail Qaani as the new head of the Revolutionary Guards foreign operations arm after its commander was killed Friday in a US strike on Baghdad airport.Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem...

UPDATE 2-After Tesla's record year in Norway, rivals gear up for 2020

New electric car sales in Norway rose by a third last year amid soaring demand for Tesla Incs vehicles, but the pioneering U.S. company will face a more competitive market in 2020 as rivals prepare to launch new electric models. Fully elect...

UPDATE 1-Britain urges de-escalation after U.S. killing of Iran's Soleimani

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Friday urged all parties to de-escalate after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani.We have always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qa...

Gautam Gambhir inaugurates air purifier prototype in Delhi

East Delhi lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Friday inaugurated the prototype of a first-of-its-kind air purifier in Delhis Lajpat Nagars central market. The tower will treat 6,00,000 cubic meter air per day, collecting more than 75 per cent of tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020