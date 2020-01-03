MUMBAI, JAN 3 (PTI)OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 5900.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 6150.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 7900.00 Gr Javas 70/80 7550.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 7200.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5400.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10700.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 10500.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 10400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 10000.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 9500.00 Sunflower Seed 4500.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5500.00 Castorseed Bombay 4270.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad -OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1180.00 Kardi Expeller 1000.00 Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 900.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 940.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 920.00 Refined Palm Oil 882.00 Soyabean Ref. 935.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 980.00 Rapeseed Exp. 950.00 Copra white 1320.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 820.00 Linseed 990.00 Castor Comm. 884.00 F.S.G. 894.00 F.S.G.Kandla 874.00 Mowra - Neem 1050.00 Karanji 800.00DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 29500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 23500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 23500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 37565.00 Castor Extr. 5650.00 All above rates are net of GST

----------------- Oilcakes:-Groundnut Expeller Oilcake Rd (per met.tonne50%) RS.32,600/-Kardi Expeller Oilcake Rd(per2 metric tonnes) : UNQTD

Groundnut Extraction (per metric tonne) : UNQTD---------PTI MUMRRC RRC

