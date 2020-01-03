Mumbai, Jan 03 (PTI) Following are the Direct Rates

Following are the Direct Ratesof Exchange (DRE) as announced by the State Bank of India heretoday. (All rates in rupees per unit): CURR_CODE TTBUY TTSELL BILLBUY BILLSELL USD/INR 70.8 72.3 70.74 72.44 EUR/INR 78.55 81.34 78.49 81.5 GBP/INR 92.43 95.47 92.35 95.66 JPY/INR 65.07 67.38 65.01 67.51 CHF/INR 72.47 75.16 72.41 75.3 AUD/INR 48.85 50.97 48.81 51.07 NZD/INR 46.87 48.98 46.83 0 CAD/INR 54.15 55.98 54.1 56.09 SGD/INR 52.17 53.89 52.13 54 HKD/INR 9.04 9.35 9.02 9.37 DKK/INR 10.52 10.87 10.51 10.89 NOK/INR 8 8.26 7.98 8.28 BHD/INR 184.08 195.68 183.92 196.05 KWD/INR 228.89 243.36 228.7 243.83 AED/INR 18.9 20.09 18.88 20.13 ZAR/INR 4.9 5.21 4.89 5.22 Note :- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGNCURRENCY UNITS

