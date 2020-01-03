Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weatherseal Launches New Production Facility in Bangalore

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 16:53 IST

When across the globe deforestation is significantly affecting the environmental balance, Weatherseal uPVC Doors and Windows have saved cutting down of approximately 80,000 trees till now, thus proving to be a boon to the environment. Windows and doors made of uPVC (a non-hazardous plastic) are environment-friendly products as there is no wood in it and can be recycled. To meet the ever growing housing solution demand from across the country, Weatherseal has recently inaugurated its new automated production line in Bangalore. This facility with the help of CNC machines, has per day production capability of 360 windows and can give faster delivery. Present at the occasion were Chief Guest Mr. Kishore Reddy, MD, Mana Projects & Nikhil Agarwal, MD, SNN Builders.

Installed 20,00,000 sq ft windows till now, Mr Harish Munireddy, Founder & CEO, Weatherseal sites the trusted and valuable association the brand enjoys with the top builders, architects and other channel partners, a reason for Weatherseal's 100% growth annually. He further avers "Being the largest uPVC windows company in South India, the windows we make helps to save energy while reducing electrical bills and provide high resistance to noise, dust and pollution. Keeping the growth momentum going, we are working on a comprehensive business strategy for the next three years to add more business lines that are complimentary and would make us a pan-India company".

With showroom and office in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Davangere, Shivmoga, Hubli, Kochin, Kannur, Nizamabad and Warrangal, the company is the largest BIFOLD door manufacturer in Bangalore. 

The current Indian window and door (all material) market is around INR 14,000-15,000 crore out of which 8-10 percent market share is uPVC window and door. As per Ken Research, this sector is expected to grow by 30 percent in next 15 years. The major drivers of this growth would be large high-rise apartments in expanding metro cities.

About Weatherseal

Weatherseal, South India's largest uPVC Door & Windows manufacturer & the largest BIFOLD door manufacturer in Bangalore has offices & Showrooms in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and has plans to go on franchise model to achieve a country wide presence. Weatherseal uses European engineering and German automated machinery for precision windows associated with the trusted top partners (Deceuninck, Siegenia, Wurth, Saint-Gobain) and top most builders - Prestige, Brigade Group, SNN & Shriram Builders.

The entire range of products can be viewed on : https://weatherseal.com

Media Contact:
Priyanka Uppal
priyanka@purplemediaworks.com
+91-9899933034
Co-founder
Purple Media Works

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Jitender wins trials for Asian Championship, has chance to shut doors on Sushil's Olympic dreams

Jitender Kumar earned a chance to shut the door on celebrated Sushil Kumars hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic by winning the 74kg trials for the season-opener in Italy and the Asian Championships on Friday. However to compete at the...

Berlin urges 'prudence', 'de-escalation' after US kills Iran general

Berlin, Jan 3 AFP Germany on Friday urged restraint and de-escalation after the US killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, sending tensions soaring in the region. We are at a dangerous point of escalation. It is now important through ...

Parminder Dhindsa quits as SAD legislative party leader

Days after his father and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa rebelled against the top Akali leadership, former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Friday resigned from the post of the leader of the SAD legislative party. Su...

Tens of thousands rally in Iran capital against US 'crimes'

Tehran, Jan 3 AFP Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Tehran to protest against American crimes, an AFP correspondent reported, after US strikes killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad Friday. Chanting Death to America and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020