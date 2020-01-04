Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two top officials of Communist Party of China dismissed for corruption

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 13:55 IST
Two top officials of Communist Party of China dismissed for corruption
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese President Xi Jinping's massive anti-graft drive continues to net top officials as the ruling Communist Party of China on Saturday dismissed two of its representatives in northwestern Shaanxi province for discipline violations and corruption. Hundreds of top military officials have either been sacked or prosecuted under the anti-corruption campaign launched by 66-year-old Xi since he came into power in 2012.

Xi, currently in his second five-year tenure, has emerged as the powerful leader after Mao Zedong and heads the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), the military and the Presidency. Shaanxi is his home province. Over a million officials all over China have been punished for corruption and misuse of power under the President's anti-graft campaign which critics say also helped him to consolidate his power.

Dozens of top generals and officials of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) have been sacked or prosecuted for corruption and misuse of power in the anti-graft drive. Chief of CPC in Shaanxi province Zhao Zhengyong and Chen Guoqiang, the province's deputy governor, were dismissed for discipline violations and corruption, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on Saturday.

Zhao strayed from his ideals and convictions and was disloyal to the party, it said. Zhao violated the party's disciplinary standards on politics, organization, clean governance and life, and is suspected of taking bribes, state-run Xinhua quoted the statement as saying.

His illicit gains would be confiscated, it said, adding that the case will be transferred to the Procuratorate, the highest national level agency responsible for both prosecution and investigation, for further investigation and prosecution, it said. An investigation found that Zhao performed his duty perfunctorily, resisted authorities' investigation, abused his power to seek benefits for others in terms of job promotions, received gifts and money in return, the statement said.

Chen, the province's former deputy governor, was also expelled from the party and his post. Chen lost his ideals and convictions, was disloyal and dishonest to the Party, played up to people of power to seek personal promotion and resisted authorities' investigation, another official statement said.

He violated the eight-point code on party and government conduct by accepting banquets invitation and free travels. He violated the party's political and organizational discipline and discipline on upholding integrity, and is suspected of taking bribes, it said. His illicit gains will be confiscated and the suspected crimes will be transferred to the Procuratorate for further investigation and prosecution, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Labuschagne hits record heights in 'special' summer

Steve Smith has set some pretty lofty standards for Australian batting in recent years but Marnus Labuschagnes exploits in the five home tests this season now bear comparison, especially after he broke a 67-year-old scoring record on Saturd...

Sikh protesters outside Pakistan embassy, say attack on place of worship will not be tolerated

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee DSGMC and Akali Dal on Saturday staged a protest over the recent mob attack on one of the holiest Sikh shrines, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan. The protesters, with placards in their hands, rais...

Snake venom worth Rs 1.5cr seized, three arrested in Bengal

Three persons have been arrested in West Bengals Malda district with snake venom worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the trio from a hotel in En...

Om Birla to address Haryana Assembly on Jan 22

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the training session of MLAs in Haryana Assembly on January 22. The upcoming session of Haryana Assembly will begin on January 20 and will continue till January 22, informed Chief Ministers Office.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020