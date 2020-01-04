Hemp-based Products to Grow in Popularity in 2020: Health Horizons

Hemp is a variety of Cannabis plant whose stalk and seeds can be utilized to make paper, garments, sugars, bundling material, and a lot of other things but opposite to the popular misconception, it can't get an individual 'high'.

Recently, Indian government has legalized the production of industrial hemp in Uttrakhand, due to which the hemp business have soared and hemp-based products have gained popularity. Looking at the current consumption rates, it is only logical to say that hemp industry is likely to rise in the year 2020. This will be easier as hemp industry start-ups like that of the Health Horizons have started to educate people about the facts and misconceptions. The company's main aim is to enlighten people about the differences between hemp and marijuana, and introduce them to the benefits of this non-psychedelic variety.

Rohit Shah, one of the directors at the Health Horizons explained that marijuana (a.k.a pot/ganja/weed) and hemp are cousins. These are two types of Cannabis Sativa and not the same thing. The part of cannabis that causes uncanny happiness or a drifting inclination/ euphoria is THC, Tetrahydrocannabinol. THC is heavily present in marijuana. But, hemp does not have any critical measure of THC, just approximately 0.3 percent, which is insufficient to cause a high. Rather, it comprises of various other parts that are valuable economically and health-wise.

The hemp business is undoubtedly on the ascent. Its reputation in the market has improved as the advantages of the plant have become better known. An ever increasing number of organizations and individuals are becoming aware of how hemp is different from marijuana. Further, with the legalization of producing industrial hemp, a number of business-oriented individuals are looking at it as viable business. Rohit also shed light on their expansion plans to add hemp-based clothing into their product line. He told us that the Health Horizons witnessed a significant increase in the sales of hemp seeds by the end of the year and this has given them hope that their efforts to shatter the stigmas around hemp consumption have been fruitful.

The greatest utilization of hemp business in 2019 has been in the form hemp seeds and hemp seed oil. These products are utilized basically as dietary supplements to lose weight, as a source of vitamins, essential fatty acids, proteins etc. While they contain no THC and don't cause a high, our consumers have asserted that using hemp seeds and hemp seed oil have been valuable in reducing cravings and promoting overall health. The hemp seeds initially became popular as a part of weight loss routines; however, this is not the only benefit, hemp seeds and seed oil additionally have cancer prevention agent and calming properties along with an impressive nutritional profile, so adding them to daily diet is beneficial in any case, whether one wants to lose weight or just lead a healthy lifestyle.

The Health Horizons is looking to expand into the textile industry because hemp as a fiber, too, shows great potential. It has a unique framework that allows the body to breathe easily and adjust to the external temperature, irrespective of whether it is hot or cold. The fabric is additionally soft, long-lasting, easily washable, and fire-proof.

Rohit also emphasized on how not only hemp-based products have innumerable advantages, but growing the hemp plant itself is advantageous. For instance, it does not require tons of water, unlike other popular textile plants like cotton, to grow and flourish. In addition to that, it provides a significantly higher return in terms of yield, making it incredible to be used as a raw material in the clothing industry. It also does not require synthetic pesticides as it is naturally pest resistant. Further, the hemp plants breathe in four times more carbon dioxide than any other plant, thus playing a vital role in the fight against global warming. Hemp is further a really good alternative to plastic, as it is non-toxic and bio-degradable.

Consumers today are smart and they are willing to understand how things work along with the repercussions and/or advantages, if any. Just as soon as a large audience base becomes aware of what hemp really is and what is capable of, it will become a leading business venture.

