'Bharat Darshan Park' in Delhi to host replicas of famous monuments, landmarks

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 04-01-2020 16:27 IST
After 'Waste to Wonder' Park, people in Delhi will soon be able to witness replicas of famous Indian monuments such as Konark Temple, Mysore Palace, Charminar and Victoria Memorial Hall, fashioned out of metallic waste and scrap material. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday laid the foundation stone for the 'Bharat Darshan Park' in Punjabi Bagh, which will host the replicas of various prominent cultural landmarks from across the country.

The theme of the mega park would be 'Unity in Diversity', officials said. SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the park will be developed on a six-acre plot and will host replicas of Charminar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Mysore Palace, Golden Temple, Meenakshi Temple, Hawa Mahal, Hampi ruins, Victoria Memorial, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta Ellora Caves and Junagarh Fort, among other sites.

Through this project, the SDMC seeks to widen its ambit of 'waste-to-wealth' concept as epitomised in its 'Waste to Wonder Park' in Sarai Kale Khan. The entire project is estimated to cost around Rs 18-20 crore, the SDMC said.

Waste to Wonder Park has replicas of the seven wonders of the world made from metal and other industrial scrap, and is a big tourist attraction in Delhi today. "The replicas in 'Bharat Darshan Park' will be built using scrap waste such as vehicles, fans, rods, iron sheets, and nuts and bolts, gathering dust in municipal stores. The park will be eco-friendly, self sustainable with its own solar and wind power generation," a senior SDMC official said.

There will be smart illumination of all the monuments, a walking track of 1.5 km in the park, besides a children's play area, he said. Among other features, it will have landscape designs like waterfalls, fountains, ponds; amphitheatres for cultural events; a food court offering major cuisines of india; audio tours; and cultural showcase and photography stalls, the official said.

"All water usage will be from existing STP plant on site, and all organic waste will be reused in waste-to-energy conversion at the existing 5 TPD per day plant on site," he said. Puri hoped that the SDMC will come up with more such projects, which will not only attract people but also be self-sustained.

He also urged other civic agencies to follow these kind of initiatives based on waste-to-wealth concept. Lt Governor Anil Baijal Anil and area MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Mayor Sunita, SDMC's Standing Committee Chairman Bhupender Gupta and other senior officials of the SDMC were also present on the occasion.

Baijal said the SDMC has brought a change in the image of the city by developing splendid parks like Waste to Wonder Park, Nandan Van, Jamunwala Park, Woodland Amusement Park and other beautiful parks made over gram sabha and DDA lands.

