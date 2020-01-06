Toyota Kirloskar opens booking for BS-VI compliant Innova Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said it has commenced bookings for BS-VI compliant version of Innova Crysta which is priced between Rs 15.36 lakh and Rs 24.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Supply of the model will begin next month onwards, across the country, subject to BS-VI fuel availability, TKM said in a statement.

The petrol and diesel variants of the BS-VI compliant Innova Crysta will be available in both manual as well as automatic transmission options, it added. "At Toyota, we are committed to bring advanced and environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market and align our concerted efforts with the government’s policies to create a greener and cleaner tomorrow," TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said.

The company has opened bookings for the model at a celebratory price for a limited time period, he added. Vehicle stability control, hill assist control and emergency brake signal now come as standard feature across the Innova Crysta range.

Pioneering the MPV segment in India for the last 15 years, the Innova has sold close to 9,00,000 units since its launch in 2005. The company has sold close to 2.7 lakh units of the Innova Crysta so far, registering about 40 per cent of share in its segment, TKM said.

Overall, the company has sold close to 9 lakh units of the Innova range till date since 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

