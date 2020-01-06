Left Menu
National Financial Reporting Authority to hire legal, finance experts

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 06-01-2020 15:19 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 15:19 IST
The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is looking to hire consultants in the areas of law and finance as the watchdog strengthens its manpower. The independent watchdog for auditing profession has sought applications for 10 posts of consultants and senior consultants on one-year contract basis.

These people would assist the NFRA in data analysis and identification of audit reports to be taken up for review, preparation of draft charge sheets, among other works, according to a public notice. The deadline for submitting the applications is February 7.

Chartered accountants, law graduates and those who have completed MBA in Finance and Post Graduate Diploma in Management in Finance would be eligible to apply. They should have at least five years experience. Applications have also been sought from those with at least 10 years of work experience as well as from chartered accountants with 15 years of experience.

Various other conditions would also be applicable on the prospective candidates, as per the notice. The full-time assignments would be for one-year on contract basis, and the individuals would not be permitted to take up any other work during their stint with the NFRA.

The selected candidates should not practice their profession and would be required to surrender their certificate of practice before joining the organisation, the notice said. The jurisdiction of the NFRA, which comes under the Corporate Affairs Ministry, extends to all listed companies as well as large unlisted public companies. It has powers to debar an erring auditor or auditing firm for up to 10 years, besides slapping heavy penalties.

Like in the cases of IL&FS and Infosys, the ministry can refer other entities for investigation by the NFRA where public interest is involved.

