Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra farm loan waiver to cost Rs 45,000-51,000 cr: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 21:35 IST
Maharashtra farm loan waiver to cost Rs 45,000-51,000 cr: Report

Uddhav Thackeray-led government's sweeping farm loan waiver in Maharashtra will result in an outgo of Rs 45,000-51,000 crore during the current financial year, according to a report. The newly-formed Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government has announced a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers with a cut-off date of September 30, 2019. The scheme is applicable to non-defaulting farmers who have an outstanding of Rs 2 lakh or more.

In 2017-18, 44 lakh farmers got the maximum benefit of the loan waiver while the 89 lakh farmers availed of crop loans in that year. The state has 137 lakh farmers. This time, at least 50 lakh or more farmers may get the maximum benefit due to an increase in ceiling limit from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

"Going by previous experience of the same under the BJP-Sena government, the cost could be at least Rs 45,000 crore, if the farmers get the maximum benefit and complete loan waivers are unchanged from the last one. But the cost could go up to Rs 51,000 crore if the number of farmers covered increases," SBI Research said in a note on Monday. The note further said the cost could come down by Rs 12,500 crore if it postpones payments outstanding under the earlier waiver into the new one or decides to limit the coverage.

The SBI Research estimates that the number of farmers who have availed of farm loan would touch 137 lakh in 2019-20, up from 134 lakh in 2017-18 when 90 lakh farmers availed of the loans, which is at 92 lakh in 2019-20. Of this, 90 lakh farmers will be eligible for waiver this year, as against 89 lakh in 2017-18. Of these, 44-50 lakh will get the maximum benefit of the scheme this time around, up from 44 lakh in 2017-18, according to the report. Of the total eligible farmers, 36-42 lakh will get the full benefit, up from 36 lakh in the last scheme, it added.

The average loan to be waived per farmer will go up to Rs 1,02,000 this year from Rs 77,318, which cumulatively involves an outgo of Rs 45,000-51,000 crore as against Rs 34,020 crore, the report said. Agriculture non-performing asset is Rs 1.1 lakh crore or 12.4 per cent of overall NPAs, and various states and also once by the Manmohan Singh government had announced farm loan waivers to the tune of Rs 3.14 lakh crore in the last decade.

This means that since then the total agri NPA burden for the exchequer/banks is Rs 4.2 lakh crore and if this latest Maharashtra scheme is added, it will be at Rs 4.7 lakh crore, which is 82 per cent of industry NPA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

JNU students, teachers form human chain against Sunday's violence at varsity

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students and teachers on Monday formed a human chain in protest against yesterdays violence in the university.It was a planned attack carried out on connivance of JNU administration and the government. They h...

Djokovic inspires Serbia to ATP Cup quarter-finals

Brisbane, Jan 6 AFP A near-perfect Novak Djokovic won both his singles and doubles rubbers as Serbia beat France 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural ATP Cup teams event in Brisbane on Monday. After Benoit Paire beat Dusan Lajov...

No violence on JNU campus, police deployment to continue till situation improves: Delhi Police

No violence was reported from inside and outside Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU campus on Monday and deployment of police forces will continue till the situation improves, Deputy Commissioner of Police Southwest Devender Arya said on Mond...

Eagles QB Wentz says he's OK after head injury

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz said Monday morning he is feeling well, hours after being knocked out of the NFC wild-card game against Seattle with a head injury. The Seahawks won 17-9 to advance.So dang proud of this team and how we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020