Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Alphabet, Amazon keep S&P afloat as Middle East tensions persist

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 23:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 23:58 IST
US STOCKS-Alphabet, Amazon keep S&P afloat as Middle East tensions persist

Gains for internet giants Amazon and Alphabet helped Wall Street's S&P 500 index steady following early losses on Monday sparked by rising tensions in the Middle East.

After opening about half a percent lower, the benchmark index was trading nearly flat by afternoon trading, helped by high-growth names such as Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc , Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc. Alphabet rose 2.2% after Pivotal Research upgraded the stock to "buy", while Salesforce.com Inc gained 3.1% after RBC named the business software provider as its "top pick".

After ending 2019 on a strong note, Wall Street's main indexes came off record highs as Friday's U.S. airstrike in Baghdad raised the threat of a new conflagration in the Middle East. "The best way to describe it (Monday's market move) would be tentative, because the markets are down very modestly given the geopolitical turmoil," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"Historically these type of things don't cause long-term impact on the market, but it depends on how severe it gets and how long it lasts." At 1:13 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 28.81 points, or 0.10%, at 28,606.07, the S&P 500 was up 2.26 points, or 0.07%, at 3,237.11 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 21.24 points, or 0.24%, at 9,042.01.

Investors sold some of 2019's star performers including chipmakers. The Philadelphia semiconductor index, which surged about 60% last year, was down 1.2%. Big lenders, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley, were down between 0.1% and 0.5%, as U.S. Treasury yields fell.

Boeing Co fell 0.4%. A Wall Street Journal report said the planemaker was considering plans to raise more debt to bolster its finances after the grounding of its 737 MAX jet. The energy index rose 0.4% as Brent crude futures topped $70 per barrel after Trump threatened sanctions on Iraq if U.S. troops were forced to withdraw from the country.

The communication services index was the top gainer among the major S&P subsectors, up 0.9%, lifted by Alphabet. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 16 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 22 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

US deploys additional troops to base in Kenya after attack

The United States deployed additional troops to augment the defenses of its base in Kenya recently attacked by a local terrorist group, US Africa Command said in a statement on Monday.US Africa Commands East Africa Response Force EARF arriv...

Highway crash in Peru kills 16, including two Germans

At least 16 people, including two Germans, died in a crash in southern Peru on Monday after a bus collided with other vehicles and rolled over, local police said. The accident also left 42 others injured, including two Brazilians and two Am...

WRAPUP 9-'Never threaten the Iranian nation,' Rouhani warns Trump as crowds mourn commander

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging Tehrans streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone on U.S. President Donald Tru...

Quectel Unveils New Automotive Modules to Drive Auto Industry Towards 5G Era

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, announced today a series of new communication modules targeting the 5G connected car sector at CES 2020. Quectels new automotive-grade modules include the A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020