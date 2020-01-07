Left Menu
UPDATE 1-UK shares rebound as U.S.-Iran tensions ease; Aston Martin misses out

  Reuters
  07-01-2020
  • Created: 07-01-2020 15:06 IST
UK shares rebounded on Tuesday in the absence of any immediate escalation in the Middle East tensions, with domestic stocks getting a boost from a report that Britain's emergency preparations for a no-deal Brexit were halted.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.1% by 0850 GMT, with gains led by banks and retailers, while the midcap index outperformed with a 0.4% gain. The FTSE 250 index of domestically-exposed stocks has fared better in comparison to its bluechip peers since Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a clear majority in the December election.

His landslide victory meant the Brexit process would be smoother, as earlier transition deals by Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May failed to win over a parliament that was deadlocked over how, when or even if to leave the European Union. Meanwhile, Sky News reported that Britain's emergency preparations for a no-deal Brexit have been halted "with immediate effect" as Johnson's deal to leave the EU is expected to be approved by lawmakers.

That lifted shares of housebuilders, considered among the most vulnerable to a disastrous departure from the trading bloc. The sub-index rose nearly 1%. The market recovery comes after the killing of a top Iranian military commander by the United States sparked a selloff on Monday, with both the UK benchmark indexes losing nearly 1%.

Among midcaps, Premier Oil shares surged 12% after a deal to buy certain BP assets, more than offsetting an 11% slide in luxury carmarker Aston Martin following a profit warning. Retailers were the standout performers among bluechips, as robust sales by Morrisons helped strike out some worries of dismal trading updates for the key holiday period.

"First out (of) the gate among the big four listed grocers and Morrisons passes the test – trading was tough and for sure they are leaking market share to the discounters, whilst the election in December certainly had an impact," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson wrote. Morrisons, Kingfisher, Primark owner Associated British Foods, Tesco and Sainsbury's took the top spots on the main index with gains between 0.5% and 3% in early deals.

Investors had shunned the sector in the last session when Bank of America said retailers faced structural challenges, including market share losses to discounters such as Aldi UK and profit dilution due to e-commerce.

