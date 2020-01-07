Nationwide bank strike: Services likely to be disrupted as hundreds plan strike

Services at various bank branches and ATMs are likely to be affected as hundreds of employees will go on a bank strike across the country on Wednesday. The bank strike is part of the Bharat Bandh call given by trade unions to protest against the labor reforms and economic policies of the Central government, according to reports.

The protestors' main demand during the Bharat Bandh is that the Centre should drop the proposed labor reforms.

A Bill in this regard was passed and proposes to merge 44 labor laws into four codes -- wages, industrial relations, social security, and safe working conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

