HCC-VCCL JV bags Rs 489-cr order from DMRC

A joint venture of Hindustan Construction Co Ltd (HCC) and VCCL has bagged an order worth Rs 489 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC), the engineering firm said on Tuesday. "A joint venture of HCC and VCCL received a contract worth Rs 489 crore from...DMRC under Phase IV of the Delhi Metro project," the company said in a statement.

The contract is for design and construction of 2.03-km long twin tunnels on the Janakpuri West to R K Ashram corridor (extension of line 8) of Phase IV, the statement said. HCC's share in the JV is 75 per cent, the statement said, adding that the work is expected to be completed in three years.

"HCC completed the 1.54-km long CC66 package of DMRC on Dwarka-Najafgarh Corridor in October 2019," it said. It was the sixth DMRC contract successfully completed by the company.

HCC has been a leading participant in all three prior phases of Delhi Metro project.

