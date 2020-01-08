Left Menu
UPDATE 1-UK Greggs awards staff bonus after vegan sausage roll success

British baker Greggs said it would pay staff a special bonus to reflect a "phenomenal" year when the launch of a much-hyped vegan-friendly sausage roll led to higher than expected profits.

Greggs, which has over 2000 stores on British high streets, has capitalized on the growing fashion for meatless diets and just days ago launched a vegan version of its steak bake following the huge success of its non-meat sausage roll. The company said it will spend 7 million pounds ($9.2 million) on a one-off payment which would be shared between all of its more than 20,000 employees as a thank you.

"I am delighted to announce that we will also be making a special additional payment to all of our colleagues across the business who have worked so hard to deliver this success in what has been a phenomenal year," said Chief Executive Roger Whiteside in a statement on Wednesday. The company had already increased its return to shareholders in October when it said it would pay a special dividend of 35 million pounds. Its shares rose almost 80% in the last year.

Greggs said pretax profit for the year ended 28 December would be "slightly higher" than previous expectations. The market currently expects Greggs to report pretax profit of 111.6 million pounds, up from 89.8 million pounds in 2018, according to Refinitiv data. It will publish its full-year results on 3 March. ($1 = 0.7610 pounds)

